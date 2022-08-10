dayton-daily-news logo
Nick Kyrgios beats top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Montreal

Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves to Daniil Medvedev during second round play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022. in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

58 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios beat top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the National Bank Open

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Kyrgios beat top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday in the National Bank Open.

Krygios, the Australian ranked 37th, won last week in Washington for his seventh ATP Tour title. Medvedev won last week in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“Today I had a very clean objective of how I was going to play, a lot of serve-and-volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back,” Kyrgios said. “I executed better than he did, that’s all it comes down to. He won the first set and I feel like I had opportunities there as well, so hopefully I can just keep this rolling.”

Kyrgios is 3-1 against Medvedev and has won 14 of 15 matches, with the loss coming to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

“This is the fourth meeting we’ve had and I’ve had some success against him in the past,” Kyrgios said. “But he’s beaten me before. I feel like we know each other’s games well. I’m not the type of player that goes into this match looking at rankings or anything like that, it’s just who I’m playing and what kind of ball they’re giving me.”

Earlier, American Tommy Paul beat second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Also, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway topped Alex Molcan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-3 and eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

Credit: Paul Chiasson

