Nick Kyrgios withdraws on eve of Wimbledon with a wrist injury. He was the runner-up last year

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Wimbledon the night before the tournament's start, citing a wrist injury, a year after he reached his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club.

His withdrawal was announced by Wimbledon on Sunday night.

Kyrgios was seeded 30th in the men's bracket and was scheduled to face David Goffin on Monday.

Kyrgios will be replaced in the field by a player who lost during qualifying.

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist," Kyrgios posted on social media. "I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

He has played just one match all season, after beginning 2023 by pulling out of the Australian Open because of a knee injury that required surgery.

The 28-year-old Australian also missed the French Open.

Hours before his withdrawal on Sunday, Kyrgios was asked at a pre-tournament news conference how his body was holding up and whether he was ready for best-of-five-set competition at a major tournament.

“I still think there’s some question marks, for sure,” he replied.

“I look at my preparations last year coming in, I probably had the most ideal preparation possible,” Kyrgios said. “It couldn’t be any different this year.”

___

