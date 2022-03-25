Niele Ivey set to watch son Jaden play in person at Sweet 16

Ivey will head down to Philadelphia from Connecticut after her team practices Friday afternoon to watch Purdue face Saint Peter's in the men's regional semifinal that night. Jaden Ivey is a sophomore for the Boilermakers and second-team AP All-America.

“This is an experience of a lifetime,” she told The Associated Press. “If I had the opportunity to get there I wasn’t going to miss his first Sweet 16. When I found it was in driving distance. That was an easy route to me."