Niewiadoma wins women's Tour de France by 4 seconds overall after Alpe d’Huez thriller

ALPE D'HUEZ, France (AP) — Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma did just enough in a thrilling battle with rival Demi Vollering on the iconic Alpe d’Huez to win the women’s Tour de France by four seconds overall.

Vollering was part of a breakaway Sunday with fellow Dutch rider Pauliena Rooijakkers after the Col du Glandon. She accelerated powerfully in the final stretch to win the eighth and final stage.