Nigeria launches digital currency 'to drive economic growth'

The central bank said the launch of the digital currency is “one milestone on a long journey ... eNaira enables households and businesses to make fast, efficient, and reliable payments, while benefiting from a resilient, innovative, inclusive, and competitive payment system,” the bank said in a policy document seen by The Associated Press.

The central bank also hopes the digital currency will encourage financial inclusion in the country of more than 200 million people. Only 45% of Nigeria’s 106 million adults have bank accounts as of 2020, according to the Lagos-based Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access, a financial sector development organization.

Authorities are optimistic the eNaira will also drive digital transactions which have seen rapid growth in Nigeria over the years. As of 2020, the country’s recorded 2.7 billion transactions valued at 162.9 trillion naira ($396 billion), according to the central bank.

The initiative will also make it “much easier to transfer value” especially for small-value transactions, Nevin told AP. “Fintechs, banks and other financial players building on top of the eNaira will create more and more useful products and services and the positive economic impact is going to build up,” he said.