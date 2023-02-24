Nigerian lawmaker arrested with nearly $500K ahead of vote

Three front-runners have emerged from a field of 18 presidential candidates, including the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu and the main opposition party's Atiku Abubakar. Most polls have favored Peter Obi, a third-party hopeful.

The election comes amid a currency shortage in Africa's most populous nation, raising concerns about whether it will affect voter turnout. Authorities announced the switch to a new naira note in November, but the change has led to shortfalls of bank notes nationwide.

At the same time, there have been doubts about the ability of Nigerian authorities to curb the influence of money in the country's elections.

Observer groups have documented political parties making payments ranging from 500 naira ($1.09) to 5,000 naira ($10.9) to people willing to vote for their candidates, a tactic used amid high unemployment and poverty rates in the country.

“Vote buying remains a major threat to our democracy,” Mahmood Yakubu, the head of Nigeria’s election commission, told reporters Thursday.

The use of mobile phones is prohibited at Nigeria’s voting stations, Yakubu said. Authorities introduced the ban to counter voters photographing ballots as evidence in exchange for cash from political parties.

Associated Press journalist Ibrahim Garba in Kano, Nigeria contributed.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

