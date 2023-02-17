Nigeria police deploy for security before presidential vote

“The non-state armed groups are going to do whatever they can do — using every arm in their arsenal — to see that Nigeria’s election gets disrupted,” Bukarti said.

At least two security operatives will guard each of the more than 175,000 polling stations across the country's 36 states, Nigeria’s police chief said.

In southeastern Nigeria, a series of attacks already have targeted dozens of election commission offices and security posts, raising fears that voters will be afraid to cast their ballots on election day. The southeast region is home to a separatist movement blamed for the recent violence.

“We have made adequate arrangements to mark our presence in those areas in a lot of ways,” said police chief Baba, adding that more officers are being deployed there and that tents will be used in place of the destroyed offices.

Nigeria’s security forces are also anticipating post-election violence once results are announced.

“We are prepared to confront any situation that will need special intervention," he said.

The police chief also expressed concerns about the ongoing shortage of cash and petrol in many Nigerian states. There already have been violent protests and attacks on banks, and the situation could mean more work for already overstretched security forces, he said.