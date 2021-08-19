Nigerian police say 9 pupils taken in new school kidnapping

Katsina, the home state of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, is only one of six states where school abductions have occurred in the country since December 2020 when Nigeria started to witness a spike in mass school kidnappings in its northern states.

Over 1,000 students have been forcibly taken from their schools during those attacks, according to an AP tally of figures previously confirmed by the police. Although most of those kidnapped have been released, many are still held by their abductors.

In Zamfara State, where 19 persons including 15 students were abducted from a school on Sunday, local media reported Wednesday that their abductors demanded a ransom equivalent to more than $850,000 for the students to be freed.

The kidnappers in Nigeria’s north are believed to be mostly former cattle herders seeking cash from the ransoms. They move on motorcycles in large groups, often more than 100, and operate in the forests of northwestern Nigeria, making it difficult for police and security to track them down.