Nigerian politician found guilty in UK organ harvesting plot

The verdict is the first to convict suspects of an organ-harvesting conspiracy under the U.K.’s modern slavery laws.

As part of the ruse, the victim was described as Sonia's cousin in his U.K. visa application, and the Ekweremadus pretended to doctors that the young man was related to Sonia.

But a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital became suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the proposed operation, and decided it could not go ahead. The Ekweremadus then tried to find more potential donors in Turkey, prosecutors said.

The case came to light when the victim reported to British police that he had been trafficked from Nigeria and that someone was trying to transplant his kidney.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec, described the case as “horrific.”

“The convicted defendants showed utter disregard for the victim’s welfare, health and well-being and used their considerable influence to a high degree of control throughout, with the victim having limited understanding of what was really going on here," she said in a statement.

Doctor Obinna Obeta, described by prosecutors as a medical “middleman” in the plot, was also found guilty Thursday at London's Central Criminal Court. Sonia Ekweremadu, who has a serious kidney condition, was cleared by the jury.

The defendants were remanded into custody and their sentencing was scheduled for May 5.