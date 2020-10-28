Nigeria's army admits its soldiers were at Lagos shootings

Olaniyi said soldiers were deployed on orders from the Lagos state government, but the governor has said the state has no authority over the national army. Many Nigerians question why the soldiers were deployed at the peaceful protest, in which thousands had gathered at the Lekki plaza.

A judicial panel began investigating the shooting on Tuesday. The panel is also investigating allegations of abuse against the police unit, the Special Anti-Robberty Squard, known as SARS.

A widespread #EndSARS campaign erupted in Nigeria in early October after a video circulated showing a man being beaten, apparently by SARS officers. The peaceful, well-organized protests disrupted traffic in Lagos and many other Nigerian cities. President Muhammadu Buhari's government agreed to disband the SARS unit, but the protests continued with participants demanding sweeping reforms of police and action against corruption.

The protesters were largely peaceful, but several were killed, according to Amnesty International which accused authorities of using unnecessary force. On Oct. 20 the government imposed a curfew, ordering everyone to stay at home and that evening the shootings occurred at Lekki plaza. For two days after that Lagos saw widespread rioting.