Nikki Glaser to return as host of Golden Globes in 2026

After a well-reviewed emcee debut, the Golden Globes are bringing back Nikki Glaser to host the 2026 ceremony
Nikki Glaser arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

3 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — After a well-reviewed emcee debut, the Golden Globes are bringing back comedian Nikki Glaser to host the 2026 ceremony.

Dick Clark Productions, the producer of the award show, announced Thursday that Glaser will return for the 83rd Globes next January. Glaser, the first woman to host the show solo, successfully shepherded a ceremony she called “Ozempic’s biggest night.”

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” said Glaser in a statement. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from ‘The White Lotus’ who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

The Globes, in which the top awards went to the films "The Brutalist" and "Emilia Pérez" and the TV series "Shōgun" and "Hacks," drew 9.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen, a 2% dip from the year prior. Like this year's broadcast, next year's Globes will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

“Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year," said Globes President Helen Hoehne. “Her sharp humor, and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.”

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

