Nikola Jokic has 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds in Nuggets' 149-141 OT win over Suns

Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Phoenix Suns 149-141 in overtime Friday night after losing a 21-point lead
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, drives past Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, drives past Phoenix Suns center Mason Plumlee in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nation & World
By MICHAEL KELLY – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Phoenix Suns 149-141 in overtime Friday night after losing a 21-point lead.

Jokic became the first NBA player with a triple-double of at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists. He tied his own team record with his 29th triple-double of the season, stretching his career total to 149.

Aaron Gordon made a career-high seven 3-pointers and had 27 points for Denver. Kevin Durant scored 29 points for Phoenix, hitting a 3-pointer at regulation buzzer to send it into overtime.

Jokic opened the extra period with a floater in the lane to spark a 7-0 run. The Nuggets led by 11 after Christian Braun's dunk and layup with 51 seconds left.

Three nights after overcoming a 23-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-117 at home, the Suns trailed 85-64 in the third and cut it to heading into the fourth. They went ahead 122-120 in the final minute, but Denver answered and took a 125-122 lead on Braun's 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left.

Takeaways

Suns: Devin Booker scored 16 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, but was scoreless in overtime. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Nuggets: Denver leads the league in assists at 31 per game and matched that through three quarters and finished with 38.

Key moment

Denver outscored Phoenix 12-2 in the first 2:48 of overtime.

Key stat

The Nuggets, who entered the night 28th in the NBA in 3-pointers per game with 12, hit that mark on Gordon’s fifth of the night with 4:58 left in the second quarter. They finished 21 of 40.

Up next

The Suns are at Dallas on Sunday. The Nuggets play the first of two straight games at Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and forward Michael Porter Jr. defend in overtime of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen, left, flies in the air after being fouled by Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, right, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray in overtime of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon in overtime of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, fouls Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in overtime of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, collects a loose ball as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun defends in overtime of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, third from left, passes the ball as, from left, Denver Nuggets guards Christian Braun and Russell Westbrook and center Nikola Jokic defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer directs his team during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, center, and center Bol Bol, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives to the basket past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, dunks as Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, right, covers in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
De'Aaron Fox struggles in his 1st game in Sacramento since he was...
2
Gene Hackman died at home a week after wife Betsy Arakawa died from...
3
Shooting at Toronto pub wounds 12 people
4
Takeaways from the Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa deaths investigation
5
Takeaways from the Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa deaths investigation