Nikola Jokic jokingly tosses basketball to Suns owner Ishbia

Ishbia lobbied the league not to suspend the two-time NBA MVP on Monday, when Jokic was fined $25,000 but not ordered to sit out Tuesday night's game in Denver.

The tussle overshadowed the game and set social media ablaze, with some calling Ishbia a flopper who should have been punished like any other fan for disrupting the flow of the game and others suggesting Jokic deserved a suspension for elbowing a spectator.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday that the only one who should be fined was Ishbia for flopping. On Tuesday, he called Jokic's $25,000 fine "old news now. We’re getting ready for Game 5 in front of the best fans in the world. That’s where our whole attention is right now, is trying to figure out a way to retake control of the series.”

