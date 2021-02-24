NIL bill would allow college athletes to return from draft

That came after Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., announced he was sponsoring a bill that opened the door for athletes to be compensated for endorsement and sponsorship deals but largely protected the NCAA's ability to set its own rules.

Moran's bill lands somewhere in between the College Athlete Bill of Rights and Wicker's: broader in scope than the Republican's, but not potentially disruptive to the status quo in college athletics as the Democrats'.

It would create an independent body to oversee NIL regulations and permit athletes to have agents and give athletes a lifetime undergraduate scholarship.

Moran's proposal would also make it possible for athletes to enter professional drafts and not lose their college eligibility — as is currently the case — and push schools to cover medical expenses athletes incur after their college careers because of injuries suffered during college competition.

The NCAA was expected to pass new NIL rules in January, but that was put on hold after scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The NCAA is looking for help from Congress in the form of a federal NIL law that would usurp myriad potential state laws working their way through legislatures around the country. Florida's NIL law is scheduled to go into effect on July 1.