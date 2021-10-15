Nippon Steel sues Japan business partner Toyota over patent

Tokyo-based Nippon Steel filed the lawsuit Thursday in Tokyo District Court, demanding compensation for damages totaling 20 billion yen ($177 million). Also named in the lawsuit is Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., or Baosteel, a Chinese steelmaker that produces and supplies the steel that allegedly violates the patent.

Toyota said it learned of the lawsuit “with great regret,” stressing it had checked on possible patent conflicts with Baosteel. Toyota sees Nippon Steel as an “important business partner,” supporting the Japanese auto industry for years, the maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models said in a statement.