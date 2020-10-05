NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

“During the roundtable event and remarks, the President was more than 6 feet away from all participants,” he said.

Dallas businessman Daniel Hux, who attended the event, said he was feeling fine Sunday, and had just undergone another test, as he and other donors had before the fundraiser.

“I’m grateful our President engaged his supporters safely while at the event,” Hux said in a statement. ”My prayers are with our President and the first lady."

Hux, who owns a mortgage company, declined to say where he had traveled in the interim. He said he was never within 6 feet of the president, but was quarantining just in case.

Dr. Rich Roberts, a pharmaceutical executive from New Jersey who made a video describing the event, said he sat a seat away from Trump during an indoor roundtable event, which he said involved about 19 people and lasted perhaps 45 minutes or more. Roberts did not return messages Sunday from The Associated Press about the video, which was posted on a local news site, The Lakewood (New Jersey) Scoop.

Charlie Kolean, also from Dallas, said the coronavirus test he took upon returning home from New Jersey came back negative Sunday. He’ll take another one in a few days.

Kolean, who works in investments, said from what he noticed at the event, Trump campaign members were all masked and socially distant, as were Bedminster staff, who also wore gloves.

During the photo opportunity with the president, the 25-year-old said donors were required to stand 6 feet from the president, on a marker taped to the floor.

“I know there were rumors of him being lethargic or tired. That was not the case at all at this event. He was very high energy, happy to be there. I noticed no difference in his health from previous times I’ve seen him," Kolean said.

___ Associated Press writer Christina Paciolla contributed to this report.

Golfers play golf at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule in the week before the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

A sign is seen at the entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule in the week before the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig