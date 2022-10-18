NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change

The suit comes shortly before the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, which devastated large parts of New Jersey and New York City. The announcement of the suit was made at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, which was inundated by floodwaters from the storm.

The suit seeks civil penalties and damages, including for damage to natural resources such as wetlands, alleging that taxpayers will have to pay billions of dollars to protect communities from rising sea levels, deadlier storms, and other harmful effects and arguing that those costs should be paid by the defendants.

A number of other states and cities have filed similar suits against oil and gas companies in recent years.

The Shell Group said in a statement that its position on climate change “has been a matter of public record for decades" and the company agreed action was needed and it was playing its part “by addressing our own emissions and helping customers to reduce theirs."

“As the energy system evolves, so will our business, to provide the mix of products that our customers need and extend the economic and social benefits of energy access to everyone," the company said. Shell said, however, that “a truly collaborative, society-wide approach" was required and the courtroom was not “the right venue." Instead, the company said, “smart policy from government, supported by action from all business sectors, including ours, and from civil society, is the appropriate way to reach solutions and drive progress."

Exxon Mobil spokesperson Casey Norton said such legal proceedings “waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money and do nothing to advance meaningful actions that reduce the risks of climate change.” Norton said the company would “continue to invest in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while meeting society’s growing demand for energy.”

Representatives of BP and ConocoPhillips declined comment; messages seeking comment were also sent Chevron Corp. and the trade organization.