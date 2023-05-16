NJ total gambling revenue up 9.5% in April but in-person casino revenue was down 1.6%

Jane Bokunewicz, faculty director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling market, said the casinos did comparatively well over the first four months of the year.

“In the first four months of 2023, traditionally some of the slowest of the entire year, Atlantic City’s casino operators generated nearly half of the total gross gaming revenue generated in the whole of 2019,” she said.

Heading into what could be a pivotal 2023 summer season, she said, the momentum in total gross gaming revenue earnings could help the industry surmount increased operating costs driven by an ongoing labor shortage and big raises for workers from last summer's union contract talks.

In terms of money won from on-premises gamblers, Bally's won nearly $13.8 million, down 4.3%; Borgata won $58.1 million, down 5.7%; Caesars won $19.6 million, down 2.7%; the Golden Nugget won $13.1 million, up 6.6%; Hard Rock won $38.8 million, down 4.4%; Harrah's won $21.8 million, down 5.7%; the Ocean casino won $34.2 million, up over 30%; Resorts won $12.4 million, down over 13%; and Tropicana won $19.5 million, down 13%.

Only Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean won more from on-premises gamblers in April than they did in April 2019.

When money from internet gambling and sports betting is included, Bally's won $20.5 million, up 18%; Borgata won $107.8 million, up 1.7%; Caesars won $19.9 million, down 1.6%; Golden Nugget won nearly $54.8 million, up 9.1%; Hard Rock won $46.5 million, down 4.2%; Ocean won $39.1, up over 40%; Resorts won $12.3 million, down 12.6%; and Tropicana won $27.2 million, down 18.4%.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $61.9 million, up more than 69%; and Caesars Interactive won $8.7 million, down 4%.

Internet gambling brought in nearly $159 million, up more than 16% from a year earlier, and sports betting brought in $72.3 million, up 43.6% from a year earlier. The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, just outside New York City, brought in more than half of that sports betting total.

Nearly $834 million was wagered on sports in New Jersey in April.

