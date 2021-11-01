N.Macedonia opposition seeks election after local poll sweep

Zaev, who will also step down as party leader, favors talks to form a new government within the existing parliamentary mandate.
The 47-year-old Zaev said he would remain in office for “a short time” while the political negotiations were in progress.
The pro-Western Social Democrats won a narrow parliamentary election victory last year, forming a government with a multi-party coalition.
The next parliamentary election is not officially due until 2024.
Caption
Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate the victory on the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Caption
Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate the victory on the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Caption
Hristijan Mickoski, center, leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, is greeted by supporters during celebration of the victory on the local elections, at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Caption
Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate the victory on the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Caption
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, center, thanks his coworkers during a news conference at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited
Caption
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, center, talks during a news conference at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited
Credit: Uncredited
Caption
North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, center, walks following a news conference at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo)
Credit: Stringer
Credit: Stringer
Caption
Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate the victory on the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Caption
Supporters of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party celebrate the victory on the local elections at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Credit: Boris Grdanoski
Credit: Boris Grdanoski