No. 1 Alabama-LSU, No. 5 Texas A&M-Tennessee postponed

In the American Athletic Conference, Navy's game at Memphis on Saturday was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at the Naval Academy.

Alabama-LSU is typically one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. Last year, the Tigers broke a long losing streak in the series and won a thriller in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that propelled them to an SEC championship and national title.

This year's game was scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. EST and be broadcast by CBS, following the network's coverage of the Masters golf major. The pandemic forced the Masters to be postponed from April.

It’s the second week in a row that Navy had a game postponed because of positive tests at the Academy and the subsequent quarantine of student-athletes. The Midshipmen were scheduled to host Tulsa last weekend before that game was called off.

Navy has not been on the field since Nov. 2 and has not had a regular practice since Oct. 29.

The American has not announced potential makeup dates for Saturday’s game or the Tulsa-Navy game. Memphis and Navy do not share a common open date through the rest of the season.

