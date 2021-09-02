No. 1 Barty, top US Open women win easily after Ida delays

Once all was ready to go, it was just a matter of players' transportation navigating traffic delays caused by road closures and vehicles that were abandoned overnight; a trip from Manhattan to Queens that normally might take 30-45 minutes took 1 1/2 hours or longer for some.

“We had to do a full assessment of the grounds and making sure the courts were playable and that Hawk-Eye (electronic line-calling) would function,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said.

He said that while the forecast called for heavy rain Wednesday night, New York police did not advise the USTA to cancel the evening session during a routine twice-daily briefing.

Eventually, the National Weather Service office in New York declared flash flood emergencies in the region, subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service and New York City put in place a travel ban until 5 a.m. Thursday for all non-emergency vehicles.

“Trying to grasp what was happening here on-site was quite unbelievable, and I know that there has been a lot of flash flooding and a lot of people in trouble. Hopefully a lot of people from site got home safely, and New Yorkers in general were able to get home, because it was quite a wild storm. It did wreak some havoc; obviously there was a later start today, I think, because of, obviously, the damage to the site,” Barty said.

“It took us a while to get in this morning, but we kind of allowed for that time," she added, "expecting there would be a little bit more of an issue than just a normal commute coming in.”

She delivered 11 aces and accumulated 19 break points, converting five, on the way to a 6-1, 7-5 win against 18-year-old Tauson of Denmark.

The only seeded woman to exit in the afternoon was No. 24 Paula Badosa, who was eliminated by Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-4.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Corentin Moutet, of France, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Gael Monfils, of France, reacts after falling to the court while chasing down a shot from Steve Johnson, of the United States, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Alexander Zverev, of Germany, throws balls to tennis fans after defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas, of Spain, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola