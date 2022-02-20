No. 1 Gonzaga clinches WCC title with win over Santa Clara

Pipes' 3-pointer drew Santa Clara to 59-53 with just under 10 minutes left, but a 13-6 run by the Zags made it 72-59.

A pair of 3-pointers by Nembhard lifted Gonzaga to a 78-62 lead with just over two minutes left, and Santa Clara did not threaten again.

Saturday was senior night and the final home game of the season for Gonzaga, which honored Bolton, Nembhard, Matthew Lang and Will Graves.

BIG PICTURE

Santa Clara: The Broncos have lost 24 straight games to Gonzaga, dating to 2011. ... Four Broncos starters average in double figures.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 33 straight conference games dating to a loss at BYU in 2020, the longest such streak in the nation. ... Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring (89.9 points per game), field-goal percentage (53.5%) and scoring margin (25.5 ppg). ... Since 2017, the Zags have spent 35 weeks ranked No. 1 out of 110 AP polls. Duke is second at 18 weeks in that span.

UP NEXT

Santa Clara: At Pepperdine next Thursday.

Gonzaga: Wraps up the regular season at San Francisco on Thursday and at Saint Mary's on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) shoots while defended by Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton (45) shoots while defended by Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Santa Clara guard Carlos Stewart (1) and Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Santa Clara guard Carlos Stewart (1) and Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Santa Clara forward Jacob Holt (15) shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Santa Clara forward Jacob Holt (15) shoots while defended by Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, right, blocks a shot by Santa Clara guard Carlos Stewart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, right, blocks a shot by Santa Clara guard Carlos Stewart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak

Caption Gonzaga forward Drew Timme goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak Caption Gonzaga forward Drew Timme goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) Credit: Young Kwak Credit: Young Kwak