No. 1 Gonzaga overcomes slow start, beats Saint Mary's 73-59

Gonzaga's smothering defense pushed the Gaels right up against the 30-second clock early, but Saint Mary's made 4 of its first 5 3-point tries.

The Zags are tied with Winthrop for longest winning streak in the country. They ran the nation's best unbeaten streak at home to 46 against Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Saint Mary's scoring leader Tommy Kuhse had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting with seven assists.

Johnson drew a big charge against Ayayi at the 13:31 mark of the first half as Saint Mary's built a 12-7 lead and the Zags started 2 of 7 from the floor. Kuhse took a charge late in the first half on an offensive foul by Jalen Suggs, who scored 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Zags made three quick steals and wound up with six, two from Anton Watson. ... Senior forward Kispert moved one win away from eighth place in program history for most career victories — he's 109-10. ... Aaron Cook scored eight points and is six from 900 for his career. ... The Zags have won 19 of the last 23 in the series and are be 48-11 vs. the Gaels under 22nd-year coach Mark Few. ... They have won 23 January games in a row.

Saint Mary's: F Kyle Bowen fouled out with 4:01 left. ... After the Gaels' defense held BYU to 1 for 10 on 3-pointers Thursday — 0 of 6 in the second half — the Zags were held to 4 of 11 from deep. ... Saint Mary's committed just 10 turnovers for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Hosts Pacific next Saturday.

Saint Mary’s: At Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi (11) makes a basket past Saint Mary's Kyle Bowen (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

Saint Mary's Logan Johnson (0) drives past Gonzaga Drew Timme (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson, right, is defended by Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Gonzaga coach Mark Few, left, greets Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett before an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

Saint Mary's Matthias Tass (11) attempts a 3-point basket over Gonzaga's Drew Timme (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots against Saint Mary's forward Matthias Tass (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Saint Mary's Matthias Tass, back, guards Gonzaga's Drew Timme (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO Credit: JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

Saint Mary's forward Kyle Bowen (14) drives against Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu