No. 1 Houston in AAC tourney final again, but Sasser's hurt

Landers Nolley II had 14 points for Cincinnati (21-12), which shot 25.5% (13 of 51) from the field.

A 3-pointer by Nolley with just over 15 minutes left the game had the Bearcats within 44-35 — the only time after halftime they were within single digits, and the last time.

Shead then had a jumper to start a 17-3 run. The junior guard had had seven points overall in the spurt that was capped by a free throw from Terrance Arceneaux for a 61-38 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats will miss the NCAA Tournament again, their last appearance being 2019, which was their ninth in a row. ... Just like in its quarterfinals game against East Carolina, Cincinnati was down 10 points less than seven minutes in against Houston. But there would be no comeback like Friday's 84-54 victory — their largest-ever winning margin in a conference tournament game. Instead, Cincinnati lost by more than 20 points for only the second time this season.

Houston: Even without Sasser, the Cougars bounced back from Friday's season-worst shooting game (28.1% overall, 16 of 57). They nearly doubled that in the semifinal game, shooting 50.9% (29 of 57). ... Houston is 11-0 in Dickies Arena, and still hasn't lost away from home this season.

UP NEXT

Houston: Plays in the AAC tournament championship game Sunday against Memphis or Tulane, with the winner getting the league’s automatic NCAA bid. The Cougars are sure to be a No. 1 seed when the bracket is released Sunday, no matter what happens.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

