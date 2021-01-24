No. 1 Louisville stays unbeaten, beats Wake Forest 65-63

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 to start the week for the first time. But coach Jeff Walz said he didn’t expect anything would change in the team’s approach, noting that while the roster has talent, it isn’t a team that will “just overwhelm you.” His team proved him right Sunday, having to grind out a tough win behind Evans’ stellar late-game play — including a 3-pointer for a 60-57 lead to with 3:27 left to cap the Cardinals' deficit-erasing fourth-quarter run.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were hosting a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since facing Duke here in February 2007. And they were looking for their first-ever win against a team in the top 5 after losing their first 61 tries. The Demon Deacons came unexpectedly close to changing all of that with a fearless effort, though their 12-of-24 effort at the foul line loomed large by the final minutes of this one.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals return home to host Miami on Tuesday in the first of three straight home games.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Florida State on Thursday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Wake Forest forward Olivia Summiel, right, battles Louisville guard Mykasa Robinson for an offensive rebound in the second quarter of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) passes around Wake Forest guard Gina Conti (5) in the first quarter of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives around Wake Forest guard Kaia Harrison (2) in the first quarter of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Louisville head coach Jeff Walz directs his team against Wake Forest in the fourth quarter of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Louisville won 65-63. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Louisville guard Dana Evans, left, shoots the winning basket against Wake Forest guard Gina Conti (5) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Louisville won 65-63. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond