No. 1 Scheffler has lead alone going to Colonial final round

After Scheffler missed the cut last week at the PGA Championship, his first cut since his season debut in October, the Masters champion goes into Sunday’s final round with a chance for his fifth career PGA Tour victory — all in a span of 10 starts since mid-February.

More gusty wind and high temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday

The last PGA Tour player with five wins in a season before the start of June was Tom Watson in 1980.

Todd got to 9 under with a 31-foot birdie putt at the par-3 eighth hole that put him 5 under for his round. It was his second birdie of at least 30 feet — the other came at No. 2 after he opened with an 8-foot eagle putt at the 551-yard first hole.

Beau Hossler and Stallings began the third round tied with Scheffler for the lead. Scheffler had also been part of the lead after 18 holes, when a Colonial-record eight players were tied atop the leaderboard.

Hossler and Stallings had pars only through the first six holes, but fell out of the lead when both missed makeable par putts at No. 7. Hossler’s 8-footer was possibly pushed by the wind and skimmed the right edge, while Stallings lipped the hole from 3 1/2 feet.

Stallings was quickly two strokes off the lead after bogey at the par-3 eight hole, where he missed a 5-foot par chance. He had another bogey at No. 10, but three birdies over his last seven holes got him even for the round after a finishing four-footer.

Hossler ended with consecutive bogeys for a 73 that dropped him to 6 under and in a three-way tie for ninth that included Mito Pereira (68).

Pereira finished with a 50-foot putt at No. 18 for his third birdie in the last five holes for a round of 68 to put him at 6-under 204.

It comes a week after Pereira blew the PGA Championship lead and missed getting into the playoff with Justin Thomas and Dallas-area resident Will Zalatoris because of a double bogey on the 72nd hole.

Thomas, the world’s fifth-ranked player, and Zalatoris both shot 3 over the first two rounds to miss the Colonial cut.

