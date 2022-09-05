dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Frances Tiafoe has ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Monday.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarterfinal of his career.

He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006, but this was not a case of a one-sided crowd backing one of its own. Nadal is about as popular as it gets in tennis and heard plenty of support in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the volume raised after the retractable roof was shut in the fourth set.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. Then he made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from that tournament because of a torn abdominal muscle; that does not go into the books as a loss, because he pulled out before the match.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, wipes his forehead during his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, wipes his forehead during his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, wipes his forehead during his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, pumps her fist after winning a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, pumps her fist after winning a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, pumps her fist after winning a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, is congratulated by Jule Niemeier, of Germany, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, is congratulated by Jule Niemeier, of Germany, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, is congratulated by Jule Niemeier, of Germany, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, eyes a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, eyes a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, eyes a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, throws his racket during his match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, throws his racket during his match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, throws his racket during his match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

In Other News
1
Von Miller settles in with Bills after leaving LA Rams
2
American Tiafoe upsets No. 2 Nadal | US Open updates
3
QB won: Steelers newcomer Mitch Trubisky is Week 1 starter
4
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash
5
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top