Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, wipes his forehead during his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, pumps her fist after winning a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, is congratulated by Jule Niemeier, of Germany, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, eyes a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, throws his racket during his match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
