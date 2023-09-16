No. 10 Alabama starts Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner at QB at South Florida

No. 10 Alabama made a change at quarterback on Saturday, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner on the road at South Florida

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
37 minutes ago
X

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Alabama made a change at quarterback on Saturday, starting Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner on the road at South Florida.

The move came a week after the Crimson Tide’s 34-24 loss to Texas. Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season, though he shared playing time with Buchner and Ty Simpson during a Week 1 rout of Middle Tennessee.

Buchner started the first two games of 2022 for Notre Dame before a shoulder injury sidelined him the rest of the regular season. He returned to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more to help the Fighting Irish beat South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Milroe threw for two touchdowns in Alabama’s loss to Texas, but was also intercepted twice.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Ten Hag denies Man United is in crisis after latest Premier League loss...
2
Post-tropical cyclone Lee makes landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada with...
3
Trump skips Iowa gathering of evangelical Christians. His rivals hope...
4
No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29
5
Letter showing Pope Pius XII had detailed information from German...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top