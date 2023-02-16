No. 10 Tennessee takes down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59

Brandon Miller led Alabama with 15 points, Jaden Bradley added 14 and Nimari Burnett had 11.

Plavsic connected on a three-point play to give Tennessee a 56-47 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.

Vescovi tossed a lob that Olivier Nkamhoua caught in mid-air and followed with a slam to put Tennessee ahead 19-15 with 7:42 to play in the first half. It was tied at 29 at the break.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Alabama: Alabama is 14-13 against Top 25 teams during Nate Oats’ five years as coach.

Tennessee: A pair of buzzer-beating losses only cost the Vols four places in this week’s poll. … Tennessee has won six of its last seven games against Top 10 teams. … Earlier this season, the Vols lost at No. 9 Arizona.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Big man Charles Bediako has been hobbled with a “minor knee injury” he sustained in Saturday’s win over Auburn. He was able to play in the game. … Heading into the game, Brandon Miller is the only Division I player to score 470 points, grab 200 rebounds and make 75 3-pointers. … Zeigler was matched up against Miller’s team in an AAU game a couple years ago when he caught the eye of Vols coach Rick Barnes.

Tennessee: Two starters — Josiah-Jordan James (ankle) and Julian Phillips (hip flexor) — have been struggling with injuries and missed the game. … Six of Tennessee’s seven final games are against teams in the upper half of the SEC. ... How special was Wednesday night's game? More than 20,000 Vols fans made an orange and white checkerboard out of Thompson-Boling Arena, something that's only done once a season. ... Sophomore Jahmai Mashack made his first career start.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will be at home against Georgia Saturday. The two teams have not met this season.

Tennessee: The Vols will travel to Kentucky Saturday, focused on avenging a 63-56 loss a month ago.

