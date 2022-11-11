No. 12 Texas honors slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee

Lee was killed last June in a shooting in his hometown of New York City. Eight others were wounded during the Father's Day gathering.

Lee, a 21-year-old senior who had been set to graduate in December, led the team in scoring and rebounding last season when it was known as Houston Baptist. He was the school's Male Student-Athlete of the Year, finished sixth in the nation in steals per game and was a second team All-Southland Conference selection.