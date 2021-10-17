No. 13 Ole Miss beats Tennessee 31-26; fans pelt field

With Tennessee down 31-19 after three quarters, Hooker tightened it with a 5-yard scoring run less than 2 minutes into the fourth quarter.

Velus Jones had a 29-yard reception on the first possession of the second half to set the table for Jabari Small to score from a yard out to cut the Rebel lead to 24-19. It went to 31-19 when Corral found Dontario Drummond for a 16-yard score to close out the third quarter.

TAKEAWAYS

Mississippi: Kiffin was only at Tennessee one season, and the fans who packed Neyland Stadium wouldn’t let him forget his transgression against the Vols.

Tennessee: The game was another step in the growth process by a program that was decimated by defections when Josh Heupel took over.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: At Arkansas on Saturday.

Tennessee: At Alabama on Saturday.

