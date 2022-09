No. 15 Michigan State sputters in 35-13 win over W. Michigan

Western Michigan pulled within 11 points midway through the third quarter, when it converted a fourth-and-1 at its 42 and Sean Tyler ran for a 4-yard touchdown a snap after picking up 45 yards on the ground.

The Broncos made it 21-13 late in the third when Palmer Domschke made a 42-yard kick, but they couldn't make enough plays on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter and fell to 1-30 against ranked teams.

INJURY REPORT

Michigan State’s defense took a hit in the first half, losing linebacker Darius Snow and safety Xavier Henderson after both appeared to have injured their right legs.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Michigan: Jack Salopek had an encouraging first start, completing 21 of 36 passes for 193 yards and running for 61 yards on a draw.

Michigan State: If Snow and Henderson are injured significantly, that will hurt the team's chances to improve a defense that ranked last against the pass in FBS in 2021.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Spartans likely will slip a little in the poll after a lackluster performance in a game they were favored to win by three touchdowns.

UP NEXT

Western Michigan: Plays at Ball State on Sept. 10 and hosts No. 17 Pittsburgh the following week.

Michigan State: Hosts Akron on Sept. 10 and goes on the road to play Washington in a night game on Sept. 17.

Michigan State receiver Germie Bernard breaks up field for 44-yards and the touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan State running back Jalen Berger runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Western Michigan quarterback Jack Salopek throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)