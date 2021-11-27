No. 15 UTSA's perfect season ends in blowout at North Texas

Torrey's third and final TD run was a spectacular 19-yarder where he broke a tackle in the backfield and dashed between two more defenders while still behind the line. He finished with 108 yards, easily outplaying UTSA's Sincere McCormick (60 yards) in a matchup of two of the top 10 active career rushers in FBS.

The Roadrunners were called for pass interference on their first defensive play, fumbled the kickoff after North Texas drove to an opening field goal and muffed two punts, losing possession on the first.

Harris' 69-yard touchdown run pulled UTSA within 17-13 in the second quarter, but the senior later lost a fumble when he dropped the slick ball trying to make a quick throw on third down. Torrey's dazzling 19-yard score came two plays later as part of 28 consecutive points for UNT.

Josh Adkins replaced Harris to start the second half, but the Roadrunners were hopelessly behind before the offense finally got moving again on a 56-yard run by Brenden Brady early in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

UTSA: Regardless of the wet conditions, the Roadrunners didn't protect their quarterbacks. The Mean Green had five sacks of Harris and Adkins, and both were running from quick pressure plenty of other times.

North Texas: Coach Seth Littrell’s future was in question after the losing streak put the Mean Green at 1-6. Not so much now after UNT improved to 2-47 against ranked opponents. The only other victory was 14-9 over No. 20 San Diego State on Nov. 2, 1974, at old Fouts Field, which was across the interstate from the new stadium.

UP NEXT

UTSA: The Western Kentucky-Marshall winner from late Saturday advances to the conference championship game.

North Texas: The Mean Green will await word on a bowl bid that wasn't even a consideration a month ago.

