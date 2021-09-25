No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins 53-3; UMass' 15th straight loss

A high snap on a UMass punt led to a block as George Georgeopoulos tried to kick it away as he scrambled. That set up McCall's scoring run.

His team down 20-0, Georgeopoulos couldn't get a handle on a snap deep in his end zone that went out of bounds for a Coastal safety.

In all, the Chanticleers scored on all five of their first-half possessions for a 36-0 lead at the break. They added two touchdowns and a field goal the next three times they had the ball. The run ended on the UMass 2 when Coastal Carolina knelt down with 25 seconds left and the clock ran out.

McCall finished 10 of 14 for 162 yards, taking a seat for the second half. Heiligh caught five passes for 118 yards. It was his fifth time in the pass six games surpassing 100 yards receiving.

THE TAKEAWAY

UMass: The Minutemen continued their struggles in their FBS journey and showed how far they have to travel to compete with a ranked Group of Five opponent. UMass couldn't match up in any phase of the game with costly mistakes on offense, defense and special teams.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers shook off a so-so performance last week with a dominant outing heading into Sun Belt Conference play next week. McCall and the offense were efficient and effective, even without leading rusher Shermari Jones out with turf toe.

UP NEXT

UMass returns home to play Toledo on Oct. 2.

Coastal Carolina opens Sun Belt Conference play at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 2.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Coastal Carolina linebacker Myles Olufemi, middle, celebrates after sacking Massachusetts quarterback Brady Olson with linebacker Teddy Gallagher during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Coastal Carolina wide receiver Tyson Mobley runs for a touchdown against Massachusetts during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Coastal Carolina running back Reese White is tackled by Massachusetts during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson