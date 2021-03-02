No. 17 Oklahoma State completes sweep of No. 16 Oklahoma

Oklahoma led 36-35 at halftime behind Manek's 16 points. Cunningham had two points, no field goals and just two shot attempts in the first half.

Reaves got hot in the second half. He threw down a nasty two-handed dunk in traffic to put the Sooners up 61-57.

Cunningham's first field goal was a layup with just over seven minutes remaining. He made another layup 30 seconds later, then the Cowboys worked the ball around to Williams, whose 3-pointer put them up 66-64.

Oklahoma State led by five in the final minute before Reaves scored on an offensive rebound and was fouled. His free throw with 7 seconds left cut Oklahoma State's lead to 77-75.

Cunningham was fouled with 6.3 seconds to play, and he made both to put the game out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners are safely in the NCAA Tournament field, but their seed is slipping. They are losing some of the close games they won earlier in the season.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are rising quickly and gaining confidence. They showed they could take advantage of the attention on Cunningham, then close the deal.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts No. 15 Texas on Thursday.

Oklahoma State visits No. 3 Baylor on Thursday, then plays at No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday.

