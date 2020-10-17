No.. 17 SMU beats Tulane 37-34 in OT to improve to 5-0

Rashee Rice had seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Gray added five catches for 133 yards and a touchdown and had a 32-yard scoring run. Ulysses Bentley ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Tulane scored on its first possession of the game on Pratt's 31-yard pass to Mykel Jones, and its first possession of the second half on Stephon Huderson's 22-yard run

SPARSE CROWD

Only family members of players and the Tulane staff were allowed to attend the game at Yulman Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic.

STALEMATE BROKEN

Southern Methodist took a 14-13 series lead.

FIRST DRIVE

Having caught only one pass in the first four games, Green Wave receiver Mykel Jones had three receptions for 40 yards on the first drive, the last the 31-yard scoring play.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With so many big-time matchups between ranked teams Saturday, it’s too early to tell whether or not the Mustangs will make a significant jump.

UP NEXT

Southern Methodist: Hosts Cincinnati next Saturday.

Tulane: At Central Florida next Saturday.

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray, left, scores a touchdown in the first half against Tulane defensive end Cameron Sample, right, during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray, left, scores a touchdown in the first half against Tulane defensive end Cameron Sample, center, during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray, right, makes a catch against Tulane cornerback Jaylon Monroe (9) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against SMU in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes watches his team during an NCAA college football game against SMU in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Tulane recovers a fumble after SMU wide receiver T.Q. Jackson (3) dropped a reception during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) reaches for a touchdown pass against Tulane cornerback Jaylon Monroe (9) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7), bottom right, scores a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against SMU in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) scores against Tulane cornerback Jaylon Monroe (9) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV (26) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Hayden Howerton (75) during the second half an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

SMU placekicker Chris Naggar (34) celebrates with quarterback / holder Derek Green (12) after kicking the winning field goal in overtime to give his team a victory over Tulane in an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV, right, scores a touchdown during the second half an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton