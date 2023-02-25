No. 2 Alabama wins, led by Miller after week of questions

Davonte Davis had 21 points for Arkansas, Council scored 20, and the rest of the team combined for 18 points.

Miller, who scored 41 against South Carolina on Wednesday, missed his first five 3-point attempts while the team got off to a 1-for-20 start. He finally hit one with three minutes left.

Jahvon Quinerly had 16 points and seven assists for the Tide. Noah Clowney produced 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Miller received a warmer reception at home than in South Carolina, where he heard chants of “lock him up” and “guilty" a day after testimony about the gun, which was Miles' gun and allegedly used by another man in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris on Jan. 15.

Miller hasn’t been accused of or charged with any crime — or missed any playing time. Miller’s attorney said Miller never handled the gun and that it had been left in his back seat.

Police also said another Alabama player, guard Jaden Bradley, was at the scene. He started Saturday's game and did not score.

The Razorbacks used a 9-0 run followed by Smith's baseline jumper with 6 seconds left to take a 37-28 halftime lead. It was the Tide's lowest scoring first half since trailing No. 1 Houston 31-27 on Dec. 10 before rallying to win.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Once a top 10 team, the Razorbacks couldn't pull off a third straight win. Arkansas kept it much closer than the earlier 84-69 Alabama win when Smith was out with a knee injury.

Alabama: Dominated the boards in the second half 26-14 after both teams collected 22 rebounds in the first. Made 3 of 22 3-pointers (14%).

NBA INTEREST

A total of 34 representatives from 18 NBA teams were issued credentials for the showdown between Miller and Smith, who are arguably the two top prospects from the college ranks.

UP NEXT

Arkansas visits No. 11 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Alabama hosts in-state rival Auburn on Wednesday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP