No. 2 Baylor on pause again because of COVID-19 protocols

Coach Scott Drew missed the first two games of Baylor's reshuffled scheduled after testing positive for COVID-19 in November. The Bears started their season three days later than scheduled, with an unplanned trip to Las Vegas, and played only one of the first seven games listed on their original schedule.

Those scrapped games included a highly anticipated showdown against No. 1 Gonzaga in Indianapolis, which was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff on Dec. 5. A Bulldogs player was among two people in their traveling party who tested positive for COVID-19.

Baylor had a Jan. 12 home game against No. 17 West Virginia postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Mountaineers program. That game has been rescheduled for Feb. 18.

The Big 12 said it would work with Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma to reschedule the remaining postponed games. The conference does have an open week set aside before the start of its postseason tournament.

Texas forward Greg Brown, right, scores over Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) scores over Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay