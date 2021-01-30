No. 2 Baylor still undefeated after 84-72 win over Auburn

The one-shoe shot by Mitchell came during a 3 1/2-minute span when Mayer had 10 points — two 3s, and his big dunks. Mitchell made a nifty pass to Butler, who missed the 3 that Mayer rebounded in midair and slammed home. Mayer then drove the baseline for a two-handed slam before he followed an Auburn miss with a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 66-45 lead midway through the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Cooper, a freshman playing only his seventh game, had scored 25 points twice and had scored or assisted on half of Auburn's points in his first six games. He finished 6-of-17 shooting (1 of 5 on 3s), with seven rebounds and five assists. The Tigers are 2-4 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and are now 1-26 on the road against top-five teams.

Baylor: The Bears trailed for only 61 seconds against Auburn, and have trailed only 45:21 of 640 minutes played this season. Baylor is 7-1 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games, the best record by any team in either league in the annual showdown. The Bears have won their last 18 nonconference games overall, one short of the school record set during that 2011-12 season.

UP NEXT

Auburn looks for a regular-season sweep when it hosts Georgia on Tuesday night. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 95-77 on Jan. 13.

Baylor travels about 100 miles south to play No. 5 Texas on Tuesday night.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Baylor's Mark Vital, right, shoots against Auburn's JT Thor, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton

Baylor's Adam Flagler, left, drives against Auburn's Jamal Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton

Auburn's Javon Franklin (4) runs into Baylor's Flo Thamba (0) as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton

Baylor's Flo Thamba (0) has his shot blocked by Auburn's Jaylin Williams (23) as Auburn's JT Thor closes in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton

Baylor head coach Scott Drew argues a call during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton