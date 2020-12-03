No. 2 Baylor uses stout defense to get past No. 5 Illiniois

When it ended, Baylor led 65-51 with 7:31 left and the Illini never seriously challenged again.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: After last week's scare against Ohio, the Fighting Illini wanted to bounce back with a strong performance. Coach Brad Underwood's team certainly accomplished that much. It just didn't pull off the kind of signature win it envisioned — but that may be only a matter of time.

Baylor: While Gonzaga has proven itself a worthy No. 1, the Bears can say the same about being No. 2. They've won their first three this season. They have enough offensive firepower, defensive tenacity and experience to play with — and beat — anyone in the country.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts UT-Martin on Saturday.

Baylor: Prepares for Saturday's showdown in Indy against No. 1 Gonzaga.

Baylor's Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) has his shot blocked by Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) puts up a shot against Baylor's Flo Thamba (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Baylor's Mark Vital, left, has his shot blocked by Illinois' Coleman Hawkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings