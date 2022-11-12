No. 2 Ohio St loses RB Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) had piled up 377 yards by the time Williams left the game and seemed to be back on track after struggling to beat Northwestern on a windy day the previous week. They finished with 662.

Stroud, who passed for a season-low 76 yards against Northwestern, was 17 for 28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6), throwing two touchdown passes to tight end Cade Stover and one each to Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kamryn Babb, who is trying to comeback after missing three of his four seasons with knee injuries.

Day said it felt more like a “normal” game after struggling against Northwestern and a stiff wind last week.

“I thought we had good rhythm in the game,” he said.

Indiana's starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who returned after sitting out last week's loss to Penn State with an injury, didn't last long. After the Hoosiers went three-and-out on their first three possessions, Bazelak was benched in favor of Dexter Williams II, who threw for two touchdowns, their only scores of the day.

“I didn't think we fit into what's close to being acceptable," Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers' disappointing season continues with another rout. Allen committed to Bazelak as the starting QB early in the week, but Williams might be his No. 1 guy now.

Ohio State: The health of the two star running backs will be the big issue going forward as the Buckeyes travel to Maryland next week and host Michigan on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Given how little the program will disclose about injuries, it may remain murky. On the bright side, there's nothing wrong with the Buckeyes' passing game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes should stay put.

UP NEXT:

Indiana: At Michigan State on Saturday.

Ohio State: At Maryland on Saturday.

