No. 20 Illinois beats No. 24 Iowa for share of Big Ten title

Hawkins hit a 3 to put Illinois in front 65-63 with 7:03 to go, and they didn't trail again.

Keegan Murray had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, while Perkins had 17 points and 12 boards. Kris Murray added 13 points.

Curbelo had 14 points and six assists off the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Despite missing out on a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament, the Hawkeyes are still one of the hottest teams in the country, winning nine of their last 11 games. With the Murray brothers clicking and scoring support from the likes of Perkins and Sandfort, Iowa is a daunting defensive assignment for any team.

Illinois: No one will enter the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis feeling as good as the Illini, who have won three games in a row and will take the No. 1 seed after holding the tiebreaker over Wisconsin due to an 80-67 win over the Badgers on Feb. 2.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Opens the Big Ten tournament on Thursday as the 5-seed.

Illinois: Opens the Big Ten tournament on Friday as the 1-seed.

Caption Illinois' Andre Curbelo (5) works the ball inside against Iowa's Filip Rebraca during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Credit: Michael Allio

Caption Illinois coach Brad Underwood watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio) Credit: Michael Allio