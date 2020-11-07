No. 20 USC rallies from 13 down late, stuns ASU 28-27

Freshman DeaMonte Trayanum rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Rachaad White had a 55-yard TD reception in a similarly strong debut for the Sun Devils, who got agonizingly close to an impressive road win for coach Herm Edwards and new offensive coordinator Zak Hill.

Jayden Daniels passed for 134 yards and ran for 111 more, but the Sun Devils’ star quarterback threw four straight incompletions to end their last-ditch drive.

New Arizona State co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis also was on the verge of a strong debut before the Trojans broke through.

The USC defense had a decent start under new coordinator Todd Orlando, but the Sun Devils showed a knack for big plays like White’s exceptional run to score on an ordinary screen pass in the second quarter.

USC trailed 17-14 at halftime despite outgaining the Sun Devils. The Trojans lost a fumble at the goal line by Vavae Malepeai and later got stopped on downs near midfield. Slovis then threw an interception with the Trojans in field-goal range right before the break.

Trayanum's second TD run from 17 yards out put the Sun Devils up 24-14 midway through the third quarter.

Arizona State's defense had its biggest moment shortly afterward, stopping two running plays for no gain by the Trojans from the Sun Devils 6 for a turnover on downs.

Stepp then fumbled on fourth down at the ASU 23 with 6:04 to play, but the Trojans' offense finally caught a break when McCoy made his first career TD catch when a contested pass deflected straight to him in the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The first 57 minutes will do little to assuage the pain of the final three. Edwards' overhaul of his coaching staff still appeared to pay off, and the Sun Devils controlled the line of scrimmage until late.

USC: Helton will breathe an enormous sigh of relief after his players finally got it together at the last possible moment, but the fact that USC's lines both struggled will be a problem. The Trojans' turnovers and mistakes also were glaring, but they'll only dampen the celebration slightly.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Trojans won, but they didn't do much to encourage confidence in their ability to contend for the Pac-12 title. They'll likely stay ranked but will need more persuasive victories.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Home opener against California next Saturday, if the Golden Bears have no coronavirus concerns.

USC: At Arizona next Saturday.

Southern California wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrates with teammates Bru McCoy (4), Tyler Vaughns (21) and Justin Dedich (57) after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Arizona State during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. USC won 28-27. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Arizona State running back Chip Trayanum (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college football game is the phrase Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Arizona State running back Chip Trayanum (1) scores a touchdown ahead of Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Southern California linebacker Hunter Echols (31) and cornerback Olaijah Griffin (2) celebrate after they thought they recovered a fumble against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. Arizona offense recovered the fumble and there was no turnover. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis