No. 21 Pitt's holds off No. 24 Louisville 23-20

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins scored on a 75-yard sprint but otherwise managed just 3 yards rushing on his other 12 attempts. The Cardinals converted just 1 of 11 third downs and ran just 51 plays compared to 76 for the Panthers. Take away Hawkins' run, a 21-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham to Tutu Atwell and a 31-yard run on a fake punt and the Cardinals had just 96 yards on their other 48 plays.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals were hoping to take another significant step forward in coach Scott Satterfield's second season. An 0-2 start in the conference and Cunningham's injury will make that a difficult proposition over the remaining nine games.

Pitt: The offense remains a bit of a mixed bag but the defense could be one of the best in the country. The defensive line is so good the Panthers don't have to blitz, and when opposing quarterbacks do have time, the secondary has proven sticky-fingered through the first three weeks.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville: The Cardinals likely will drop out of the polls.

Pitt: Even with teams from conferences currently not playing being allowed into the polls this week, expect the Panthers to at least stay at 21 or perhaps even rise a bit.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Is off next weekend then visits Georgia Tech on Oct. 9.

Pitt: Wraps up a stretch of four straight games at Heinz Field to start the season when North Carolina State visits next Saturday. The Wolfpack won the last meeting between the schools 35-17 back in 2017.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman David Green (2) sacks Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins (10) celebrates with teammates after making a long touchdown run against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins, left, dashes away from Pittsburgh defensive back Damar Hamlin, right, on his way to a long touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic