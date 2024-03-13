No. 21 Saint Mary's ends No. 17 Gonzaga's monopoly of WCC Tournament championship with 69-60 win

The sharp-shooting Mahaney was a major reason the Gaels (26-7) prevailed. He made 9 of 15 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Also for Saint Mary's, Saxen produced a double-double despite battling foul trouble, and WCC player of the year Augustas Marciulionis scored 13 points.

Anton Watson led the Zags with 18 points. Ryan Nembhard finished with 13 points and 11 assists, and Graham Ike had 10 points even though he played only 20 minutes because of foul trouble.

The game was close throughout — Saint Mary's largest lead was 11 points — but the Gaels managed to stay in front almost throughout. Gonzaga used an eight-point run to finally take the lead with 7:41 left, but that advantage lasted only 22 seconds and was answered by a seven-point spurt by the Gaels.

Both teams came in surging. Saint Mary's now has won 23 of 25 games, and the Gaels ended Gonzaga's nine-game winning streak.

They also, at least briefly, ended the Bulldogs' domination of this series. Gonzaga had won 26 of the past 32 meetings, and had been the Gaels' nemesis in WCC championship games in winning three of the previous four against Saint Mary's.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP