No. 21 Virginia tops Louisville 68-58 to claim ACC title

Assured of least a No. 2 seed entering the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) received a huge opening for bigger things when first-place and No. 11 Florida State lost 83-73 earlier in the day at Notre Dame. Virginia then methodically took care of the Cardinals (13-6, 8-5) to leapfrog the Seminoles despite a blowout loss at FSU in the season’s lone meeting on Feb. 15.

The Cavaliers shot consistently well (52%) to lead throughout, though Louisville got within 41-38 with 13:47 remaining with a 6-0 run. Hauser answered with five consecutive points, and Virginia later added another 5-0 run on the way to a 13-point advantage the Cardinals couldn’t dent.