No. 22 Tennessee beats No. 3 Kansas 64-50 for Atlantis title

Jalen Wilson and Joseph Yesefu each scored 14 points to lead the Jayhawks (6-1), who shot 28.6% in the first half and never warmed up. They made 5 of 21 3-pointers in what was an all-around rough night, from losing starting guard Dajuan Harris to fouls with 9 minutes left to failing to keep the Vols off the glass (45-27).

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Volunteers opened the tournament with a win over Butler, then grinded through an overtime win against Southern California in Thursday's semifinals behind a big game from first-year forward Julian Phillips. But things were somehow easier on Friday, with Tennessee playing in front the entire way en route to its first title in three tries at the Atlantis resort.

Kansas: The Jayhawks didn't have an easy first two days in the Bahamas. First came a battle to the final minutes with North Carolina State. Then came Thursday's overtime win against Wisconsin on Bobby Pettiford Jr.'s last-second putback. But they never looked in any type of offensive flow this time, ending a 17-game winning streak dating to last year's run to coach Bill Self's second NCAA title.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Volunteers return home to host McNeese State on Wednesday.

Kansas: The Jayhawks host Texas Southern on Monday.

