No. 24 UConn routs Central Connecticut 99-48 in opener

The Huskies took their first 20-point lead at 34-14 when Akok Akok grabbed a deflection out of the air and turned it into an unintentional ally-oop layup.

Martin’s rebound and end-to-end driving layup capped a 15-0 run that gave UConn a 41-14 lead. The Huskies led 52-23 at the half.

Joe Ostrowsky had 12 points and Nigel Scantlebury 11 for Central Connecticut, which finished 5-16 last season and is picked to finish last in the Northeast Conference.

Sanogo scored the first four points as the Huskies opened the second half on a 10-2 run.

The Huskies are now 16-0 all-time against the Blue Devils from New Britain.

BIG PICTURE

CCSU: It was the head-coaching debut for Patrick Sellers, who played for the Blue Devils and was UConn's director of basketball operations from 2004-2007 before serving as an assistant under Hall-of-Famer Jim Calhoun from 2007-2010.

UConn: The Huskies played the game without sharp-shooting freshman Jordan Hawkins, who sprained his right ankle in practice Saturday. It was not immediately known when Hawkins will be back.

UP NEXT

Central Connecticut plays at Brown on Sunday.

UConn hosts Coppin State at the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday.

Caption Connecticut's Tyrese Martin shoots a basket over Central Connecticut State's Arian Dehnavi (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Central Connecticut State, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill