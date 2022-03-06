No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

N.C. State kept that margin at double figures the rest of the way, never letting Miami repeat its improbable quarterfinal comeback win against No. 4 Louisville.

While the Wolfpack pushed to an expected finals appearance, the seventh-seeded Hurricanes (20-12) were the surprise of the weekend. They were trying to become the lowest-seeded team ever to win the ACC Tournament or to win four games in four days for a title, a run that had already included the wild rally from 15 down in the final 5:44 to beat the Cardinals and a semifinal win against No. 20 Notre Dame.

But Miami's offense struggled all day, with the Hurricanes shooting just 32% and 3 for 19 from 3-point range. That included a 7-minute scoreless drought in the third quarter as the Wolfpack began to pull away.

Kelsey Marshall scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes, but no other player reached double figures.

As the final seconds ticked away, Cunane — who had grimaced her way through the final 6:56 of the game — finally broke into a smile as the Wolfpack began to run out the clock and hugged teammate Jada Boyd.

A few feet away, Perez — who hit the game-winning shot in last year's title game against Louisville — held up three fingers on each hand to the crowd, then jumped into Cunane's arms for a hug at the horn.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Katie Meier's Hurricanes have almost certainly taken care of any bubble drama when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. They have won eight of 10, with the highlight here being the rally to beat Louisville led by Destiny Harden -- who hit the last-second shot to cap her run of scoring the game's final 15 points -- followed by the semifinal win against the Irish to earn the program's first trip to an ACC tournament final. It was a gutsy run that fell just a game short of a championship.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack hadn’t won an ACC Tournament title since 1991 before this three-year reign. Wes Moore’s club paired that with the program clinching its first ACC regular-season championship since 1990, the latest milestones for a veteran team with aspirations of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, too.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes wait to find out their postseason destination.

N.C. State: A second straight No. 1 seed almost certainly awaits the Wolfpack in the NCAA Tournament.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption North Carolina State guard Raina Perez passes around Miami forward Destiny Harden (3) during the first half of NCAA college basketball championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome Caption North Carolina State guard Raina Perez passes around Miami forward Destiny Harden (3) during the first half of NCAA college basketball championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Miami forward Destiny Harden drives to the basket against North Carolina State forward Jada Boyd (5) during the first half of NCAA college basketball championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome Caption Miami forward Destiny Harden drives to the basket against North Carolina State forward Jada Boyd (5) during the first half of NCAA college basketball championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) passes while Miami guard Kelsey Marshall, right, and guard Karla Erjavec (25) defend during the first half of NCAA college basketball championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome Caption North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) passes while Miami guard Kelsey Marshall, right, and guard Karla Erjavec (25) defend during the first half of NCAA college basketball championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome