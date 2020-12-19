No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

The Buckeyes had trailed for all of 5 minutes, 5 seconds this season — until they fell behind for nearly 32 minutes Saturday.

Ohio State added a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Sermon, who had 29 carries, sealed the win with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:03 to go.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was 12 of 27 with 114 yards and ran 12 times for 35 yards.

Porter finished with 16 carries and 61 yards. Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 24 of 37 with 224 yards but was picked off twice and lost a fumble — all in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: For the second time in three years, the Wildcats proved they were worthy West Division champions. But like just about every other Big Ten team over the last decade, there's still a gap between the Buckeyes and everyone else. Northwestern might be closing the gap — the Wildcats just haven't overcome it yet.

Ohio State: When the Big Ten waived the six-game eligibility requirement, the Buckeyes took full advantage. They didn't earn any style points, but they got the job done despite being short-handed.

MISSING OUT

The Buckeyes certainly weren't at full strength Saturday. They released an inactive list of nearly two dozen players less than two hours before kickoff, nearly the same total that missed the Michigan State game.

Among those sitting out were star receiver Chris Olave, linebacker Baron Browning, defensive end Tyler Friday and punter Drue Chrisman. Safety Marcus Hooker, listed as a game-time decision, also sat out.

The Buckeyes didn't say whether any of those on the inactive list tested positive for COVID-19. If so, Big Ten rules would require them to sit out 21 days and potentially keeping them out of the semifinal game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Northwestern: The Wildcats may slip in the polls but this loss shouldn't hurt their bowl resume much.

Ohio State: Whatever happens in the polls this week, the Buckeyes really only care about one thing — making the playoff.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Will find out Sunday where it will head for bowl season.

Ohio State: Will wait to see if it has earned one of the precious four playoff spots.

Northwestern wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman (81) catches a pass as Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) defends during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph (16) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the end zone during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs between Northwestern defenders Paddy Fisher (42) and Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) struggles for yardage during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) runs with the ball as Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett defends and teammate John Raine (0) watches during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) throws over Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Ohio State running back Master Teague III, left, runs with the ball past Northwestern linebacker Chris Bergin (28) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) celebrates after scoring during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball as Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs with the ball during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

